    Chevrons - Ep 017 - The State Partnership Program

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau J5/J53 SPP Senior Enlisted Leader, joins us in a discussion about the State Partnership Program. The National Guards of all 54 states and territories participate in the State Partnership Program, some partnering with more than one country. Chief Miller tells us all about the program - its history, benefits and how the enlisted force can contribute to the success of the program.

    CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!

    CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW

    CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113

    CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 017 - The State Partnership Program, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

