Chevrons - Ep 017 - The State Partnership Program

Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau J5/J53 SPP Senior Enlisted Leader, joins us in a discussion about the State Partnership Program. The National Guards of all 54 states and territories participate in the State Partnership Program, some partnering with more than one country. Chief Miller tells us all about the program - its history, benefits and how the enlisted force can contribute to the success of the program.



CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!



CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW



CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113



CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA