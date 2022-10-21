Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24OCT22 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Vice Admiral W. R. Merz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy released NAVADMIN 234/22 on October 12th, 2022.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.27.2022 21:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70975
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109291498.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24OCT22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    7TH FLEET
    CFAS
    NAVADMIN
    COVID-19
    GUIDANCE UPDATE

