14-17OCT22 TFNEWSCAST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70973" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The US Navy celebrated its 247th birthday on October 13th, 2022.



The central theme of this year is "On Watch - 24/7 for 247 Years," which highlights the Navy's enduring ability to remain fully ready to respond to and effectively deter emergent threats.