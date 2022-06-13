A spot warning of the dangers and policies against drinking while driving or boating in support of the 101 Days of Summer Safety. U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2022 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70952
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109290121.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DUIs 101 Days of Summer Safety, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT