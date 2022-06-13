Radio spot on alcohol safety and use in support of the 101 Day of Summer Safety. U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori.
220613-N-CR158-1001
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2022 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70950
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109290098.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alcohol Safety 101 Days of Summer Safety, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT