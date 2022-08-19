Spot highlighting the WAVES for Women's Equality Day 2022. U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori.
220919-N-CR158-1002
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2022 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70946
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109290080.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WAVES Women's Equality Day, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT