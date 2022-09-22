Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    September Red Cross Volunteering Opportunities

    September Red Cross Volunteering Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Radio spot highlighting upcoming volunteer opportunities on NAS Guantanamo Bay. U.S. Navy Spot my Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori.

    220922-N-CR158-1001

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.27.2022 08:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70943
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109289970.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September Red Cross Volunteering Opportunities, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    Volunteering
    Spot
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Radio Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT