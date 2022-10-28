Pacific Pulse: October 28, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo, and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong to discuss trilateral and global cooperation. In Brunei, The United States and Royal Brunei Navies commenced the 28th annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, with the participation of U.S. Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston and a P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. In Republic of Korea, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific senior leaders visited with U.S. Army Garrison Daegu staff during a mid-October, multi-day installation tour that included stops at Camp Carroll, Camp Henry and Camp Walker.