A spot explaining the speed limit at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70932
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109289297.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Iguana Speed Limit Spot, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT