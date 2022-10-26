The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 13: Embracing the Methods to the Madness with ELM

Delivering content to your students may seem straightforward and dull, but with the Experiential Learning Model, it doesn’t have to be! Continuing with the five phases of ELM, two educators discuss how they use the Methods of Instruction in the Generalizing New Information and Develop phases to help implement a dynamic and engaging lesson plan for students.