Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 13: Embracing the Methods to the Madness with ELM

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 13: Embracing the Methods to the Madness with ELM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Delivering content to your students may seem straightforward and dull, but with the Experiential Learning Model, it doesn’t have to be! Continuing with the five phases of ELM, two educators discuss how they use the Methods of Instruction in the Generalizing New Information and Develop phases to help implement a dynamic and engaging lesson plan for students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.26.2022 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70927
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109288954.mp3
    Length: 00:17:53
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 13: Embracing the Methods to the Madness with ELM, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT