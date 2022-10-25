Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting the MWR Bahrain Community Yard Sale, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2022 08:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|70921
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109287622.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Community Yard Sale Commercial Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
