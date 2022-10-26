CUBIST S6E1: Clinical Benefits of Near Infrared Devices

n this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "Clinical utility of near-infrared device in detecting traumatic intracranial hemorrhage: a pilot study toward application as an emergent diagnostic modality in a low-resource setting,” an article written by Robert Gramer and colleagues and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in August of 2022.
Article Citation:
Gramer, R., Shlobin, N. A., Yang, Z., Niedzwiecki, D., Haglund, M. M., & Fuller, A. T. (2022). Clinical Utility of Near-Infrared Device in Detecting Traumatic Intracranial Hemorrhage: A Pilot Study toward Application as an Emergent Diagnostic Modality in a Low-Resource Setting. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2021.0342. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2021.0342
Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35856820/
CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
