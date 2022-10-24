Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 49: Fall & Winter Safety

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In this episode we sit down with 19th ESC Safety Officer Mr. Christopher Starnes to discuss some of the safety issues you can run into during the fall and into the winter months.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.24.2022 20:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70904
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109285066.mp3
    Length: 00:54:16
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 49: Fall & Winter Safety, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Christopher Starnes
    The Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast

