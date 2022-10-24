Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 49: Fall & Winter Safety

In this episode we sit down with 19th ESC Safety Officer Mr. Christopher Starnes to discuss some of the safety issues you can run into during the fall and into the winter months.