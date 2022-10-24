In this episode we sit down with 19th ESC Safety Officer Mr. Christopher Starnes to discuss some of the safety issues you can run into during the fall and into the winter months.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2022 20:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70904
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109285066.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:16
|Location:
|CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 49: Fall & Winter Safety, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT