2022 Fort McCoy Disability Employment Awareness Employment Month speaker gives presentation, Part III

Guest speaker Don Weber, who is the chairman, CEO, and founder of Logistics Health Incorporated of La Crosse, Wis., gives his presentation Oct. 20, 2022, during the Fort McCoy observance for Disability Employment Awareness Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended the event. Fort McCoy observes the month every year in October to bring awareness to the contributions of people with disabilities have in the workplace. (Audio by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)