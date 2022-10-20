Guest speaker Don Weber, who is the chairman, CEO, and founder of Logistics Health Incorporated of La Crosse, Wis., gives his presentation Oct. 20, 2022, during the Fort McCoy observance for Disability Employment Awareness Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended the event. Fort McCoy observes the month every year in October to bring awareness to the contributions of people with disabilities have in the workplace. (Audio by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2022 01:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70891
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109282000.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Artist
|Don Weber
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|58
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Fort McCoy Disability Employment Awareness Employment Month speaker gives presentation, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT