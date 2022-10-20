Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Fort McCoy Disability Employment Awareness Employment Month speaker gives presentation, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Guest speaker Don Weber, who is the chairman, CEO, and founder of Logistics Health Incorporated of La Crosse, Wis., gives his presentation Oct. 20, 2022, during the Fort McCoy observance for Disability Employment Awareness Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended the event. Fort McCoy observes the month every year in October to bring awareness to the contributions of people with disabilities have in the workplace. (Audio by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 10.22.2022 01:59
    Artist Don Weber
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Fort McCoy Disability Employment Awareness Employment Month speaker gives presentation, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    LHI
    Disability Employment Awareness Month
    Don Weber

