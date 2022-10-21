Breast Cancer Awareness – Knowledge is a Life Saver

Join Ms. Claudia Ugaz, Director’s Action Group (DAG), as she and Dr. Pamela Fine, Family Nurse Practitioner and Michelle Humphries, Registered Nurse and Certified Wellness Coach, share a broad range of breast cancer awareness information. Listen as they explain what breast cancer is, its risk factors and its treatment options. They also add insight on the critical importance of support mechanisms available to the men and women who travel their journey from diagnosis through treatment. Listen, and then share the information – you may save a life
