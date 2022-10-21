Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breast Cancer Awareness – Knowledge is a Life Saver

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Join Ms. Claudia Ugaz, Director’s Action Group (DAG), as she and Dr. Pamela Fine, Family Nurse Practitioner and Michelle Humphries, Registered Nurse and Certified Wellness Coach, share a broad range of breast cancer awareness information. Listen as they explain what breast cancer is, its risk factors and its treatment options. They also add insight on the critical importance of support mechanisms available to the men and women who travel their journey from diagnosis through treatment. Listen, and then share the information – you may save a life

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 14:31
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 70886
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109280991.mp3
    Length: 00:26:37
    Artist Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breast Cancer Awareness – Knowledge is a Life Saver, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

