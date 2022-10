Marine Minute: Cyber Awareness Month

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE

OCTOBER IS CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS MONTH, AND MARINES ARE REINFORCING THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBER SECURITY.

RAISING AWARENESS IN THE MARINE CORPS ON CYBER SECURITY IS VITAL TO HELP PROTECT THE CORPS’ MISSION, WHETHER ON OR OFF-DUTY. HERE ARE SOME TIPS FROM GYSGT ALEXANDER DEMINE, CHIEF OF MARINE CORPS RED TEAM, AND SSGT JOSHUA BOWLING, CHIEF OF CYBER INSTANT RESPONSE TEAM. RECOGNIZE AND REPORT PHISING. IF A LINK LOOKS OFF, DO NOT CLICK IT. REPORT ALL SUSPICIOUS EMAILS TO SUSPICIOUS.USMC.MIL. KEEP YOUR SOFTWARE UP TO DATE. WHENEVER THOSE UPDATES COME, YOU SHOULD GET THEM APPLIED AS SOON AS YOU CAN. THEY KEEP YOU SAFE. ENSURE YOU USE STRONG PASSWORDS. MAKING SURE YOU USE COMPLEX PASSWORDS CAN BE DIFFICULT, BUT A PASSWORD MANAGER CAN MAKE IT EASY. ALSO, YOU SHOULD ENABLE MULTI-FACTUAL AUTHENTICATION THAT WILL ENSURE YOU DON'T GET COMPROMISED. REMEMBER MARINES, TAKE ACTION TO STAY SAFE ONLINE. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.