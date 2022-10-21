Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 126 Cybersecurity Tips

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 126 Cybersecurity Tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and this episode of Fort Riley The Podcast is all about keeping you and your family safe in the cyber realm. Listen is as the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reveals some tips for personal safety in the digital world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70880
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109280395.mp3
    Length: 00:08:53
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 126 Cybersecurity Tips, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Cybersecurity #CyberAwareness #CISA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT