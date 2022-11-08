220811 AFN News - AF integrated response co-location pilot program and Summer Blitz

The Air Force launched their integrated response co-location pilot program at 7 bases Aug. 1. The program is the latest in a series of reforms by the Air Force to better identify cases of stalking, sexual assault, cyber and sexual harassment and domestic violence. Former NFL players and cheerleaders visited Incirlik Air Base Aug. 6 as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Summer Blitz. Players Ben Garland and Jack Crawford and cheerleaders Jacklyn and Allison took selfies and signed autographs for Airmen at the Titan Fitness Basketball Court.