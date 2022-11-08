Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220811 AFN News - AF integrated response co-location pilot program and Summer Blitz

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    08.11.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Air Force launched their integrated response co-location pilot program at 7 bases Aug. 1. The program is the latest in a series of reforms by the Air Force to better identify cases of stalking, sexual assault, cyber and sexual harassment and domestic violence. Former NFL players and cheerleaders visited Incirlik Air Base Aug. 6 as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Summer Blitz. Players Ben Garland and Jack Crawford and cheerleaders Jacklyn and Allison took selfies and signed autographs for Airmen at the Titan Fitness Basketball Court.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    football
    cheerleaders
    sexual assault
    39 ABW
    cyber
    harassment
    stalking
    39th ABW

