Rabies vaccines are currently suffering a worldwide shortage. A Public Service Announcement to steer clear of stray animals wandering around Incirlik Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2022 06:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70877
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109280175.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221021 AFN News - Rabies Shortage, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
