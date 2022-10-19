Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221021 AFN News - Rabies Shortage

    221021 AFN News - Rabies Shortage

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    10.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Rabies vaccines are currently suffering a worldwide shortage. A Public Service Announcement to steer clear of stray animals wandering around Incirlik Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 06:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221021 AFN News - Rabies Shortage, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    animals
    pets
    39 ABW
    rabies
    39th ABW

