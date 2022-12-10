Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update-COVID-19 Public Policy Update and Pride of the Pack Awardee

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update-COVID-19 Public Policy Update and Pride of the Pack Awardee

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update covers updated Republic of Korea COVID-19 public policy for mask wear and travel as well as the Pride of the Pack awardee for the week of October 2-8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70872
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109279751.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update-COVID-19 Public Policy Update and Pride of the Pack Awardee, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Medical Group
    AFN Kunsan
    COVID-19
    80th Fighter Generation Squadron

