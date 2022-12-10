This AFN Kunsan radio update covers updated Republic of Korea COVID-19 public policy for mask wear and travel as well as the Pride of the Pack awardee for the week of October 2-8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2022 00:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70872
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109279751.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update-COVID-19 Public Policy Update and Pride of the Pack Awardee, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT