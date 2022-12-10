AFN Kunsan Radio Update-COVID-19 Public Policy Update and Pride of the Pack Awardee

This AFN Kunsan radio update covers updated Republic of Korea COVID-19 public policy for mask wear and travel as well as the Pride of the Pack awardee for the week of October 2-8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)