This AFN Kunsan radio update covers the 8th Medical Group's Flu vaccination campaign as well as the arrival of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to Kunsan Air Base (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2022 00:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70871
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109279750.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update-Flu Vaccination Campaign and Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT