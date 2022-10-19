Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID Chief of Staff takes AIM

    2ID Chief of Staff takes AIM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Col. W. M. Bochat, the Chief of Staff for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division came to Warrior Wednesday on October 19 to talk about the Assignment Interactive Module, the Army's new web-based talent management tool.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.22.2022 06:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70868
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109279609.mp3
    Length: 00:18:34
    Year 2022
    Genre Talk
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID Chief of Staff takes AIM, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    2ID
    AIM
    WarriorWednesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT