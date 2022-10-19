Col. W. M. Bochat, the Chief of Staff for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division came to Warrior Wednesday on October 19 to talk about the Assignment Interactive Module, the Army's new web-based talent management tool.
|10.19.2022
|10.22.2022 06:16
|Newscasts
|70868
|2210/DOD_109279609.mp3
|00:18:34
|2022
|Talk
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|31
|0
|0
This work, 2ID Chief of Staff takes AIM, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
