    Fort Polk Podcast - Halloween

    Fort Polk Podcast - Halloween

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Polk Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Halloween activities are a great way to celebrate Halloween with your family and friends. There will be plenty of Halloween fun for everyone, so don't miss out! Come on and join the fun!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:53
    Fort Polk
    MWR
    Jeff England

