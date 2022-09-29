Aether: The Podcast Episode 2, Dr. Anna Batta & Dr. Ginta Palubinskas

On September 29, 2022, we visited with Dr. Anna Batta of Air War College and Dr. Ginta Palubinskas of West Virginia State University and author of "NATO at 70: Peace in a Changing Security Environment," in our Summer 2022 issue, about Russia's war against Ukraine, the mood in Hungary and Lithuania this summer, and implications for NATO, Europe, and the world.