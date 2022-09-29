Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast Episode 2, Dr. Anna Batta & Dr. Ginta Palubinskas

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    On September 29, 2022, we visited with Dr. Anna Batta of Air War College and Dr. Ginta Palubinskas of West Virginia State University and author of "NATO at 70: Peace in a Changing Security Environment," in our Summer 2022 issue, about Russia's war against Ukraine, the mood in Hungary and Lithuania this summer, and implications for NATO, Europe, and the world.

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Hungary
    Russia
    Ukraine
    Lithuania

