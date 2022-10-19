The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we visit with the installation Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division's Recycling manager to learn about the post-wide installation fall clean-up and their recycling drive-thru events. Now available on your favorite streaming platform!