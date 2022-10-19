On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we visit with the installation Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division's Recycling manager to learn about the post-wide installation fall clean-up and their recycling drive-thru events. Now available on your favorite streaming platform!
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2022 22:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70856
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109277782.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
