Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KSCB - Oct 2022 Master the Art of VA Navigation

    KSCB - Oct 2022 Master the Art of VA Navigation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Audio by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    KSCB - Oct 2022 Master the Art of VA Navigation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.19.2022 13:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70855
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109276865.mp3
    Length: 00:21:59
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Hometown: COLCHESTER, VT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KSCB - Oct 2022 Master the Art of VA Navigation, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Vermont

    TAGS

    Podcast
    KSCB
    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT