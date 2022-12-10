The Great Bahrain Bake-Off Radio Commercial Spot

Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting the Great Bahrain Bake-Off, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
Date Posted:
|10.19.2022 04:24
