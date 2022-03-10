Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Redstone's Family Advocacy Program talks about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tim Rolfe, Family Advocacy Program Manager, leads a discussion with Domestic Violence Victim Advocate Jeronica Frierson and Maria Mackall, with the New Parent Support Program, about domestic violence and how its effects on the community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.17.2022 18:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70840
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109273213.mp3
    Length: 00:34:48
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 4, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast

