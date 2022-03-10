Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 4

Redstone's Family Advocacy Program talks about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tim Rolfe, Family Advocacy Program Manager, leads a discussion with Domestic Violence Victim Advocate Jeronica Frierson and Maria Mackall, with the New Parent Support Program, about domestic violence and how its effects on the community.
