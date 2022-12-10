Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 40: Sharpen the Claw

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 40: Sharpen the Claw

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2022

    Audio by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of "The Contracting Experience" (TCE) podcast features a conversation between F-16 Systems Program Office (SPO) Director Col. Timothy Bailey and TCE host Amber Pecoraro during the F-16 SPO workforce development discussion "Sharpen the Claw".

    Amber talks about two initiatives she's been leading in Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate - Creating and hosting "The Contracting Experience" podcast and creating the first-ever one-on-one coaching program for Air Force Contracting
    supervisors.

    Amber talks about how the podcast started, what different perspectives listeners can gain from her favorite episodes, and the importance of the program management and contracting relationships in executing acquisitions.

    She also gets specific about what coaching is, the benefits of working with a coach, and its effectiveness as a development and resiliency tool for the workforce.

    Acronyms:
    FMS - Foreign Military Sales
    PM - Program Manager
    PCO - Procurement Contracting Officer
    AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command
    EAP - Employee Assistance Program

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.18.2022 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70835
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109272595.mp3
    Length: 00:40:32
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 40: Sharpen the Claw, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Air Force
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT