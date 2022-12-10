This episode of "The Contracting Experience" (TCE) podcast features a conversation between F-16 Systems Program Office (SPO) Director Col. Timothy Bailey and TCE host Amber Pecoraro during the F-16 SPO workforce development discussion "Sharpen the Claw".
Amber talks about two initiatives she's been leading in Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate - Creating and hosting "The Contracting Experience" podcast and creating the first-ever one-on-one coaching program for Air Force Contracting
supervisors.
Amber talks about how the podcast started, what different perspectives listeners can gain from her favorite episodes, and the importance of the program management and contracting relationships in executing acquisitions.
She also gets specific about what coaching is, the benefits of working with a coach, and its effectiveness as a development and resiliency tool for the workforce.
Acronyms:
FMS - Foreign Military Sales
PM - Program Manager
PCO - Procurement Contracting Officer
AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command
EAP - Employee Assistance Program
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70835
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109272595.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:32
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 40: Sharpen the Claw, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT