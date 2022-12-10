The Contracting Experience - Episode 40: Sharpen the Claw

This episode of "The Contracting Experience" (TCE) podcast features a conversation between F-16 Systems Program Office (SPO) Director Col. Timothy Bailey and TCE host Amber Pecoraro during the F-16 SPO workforce development discussion "Sharpen the Claw".



Amber talks about two initiatives she's been leading in Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate - Creating and hosting "The Contracting Experience" podcast and creating the first-ever one-on-one coaching program for Air Force Contracting

supervisors.



Amber talks about how the podcast started, what different perspectives listeners can gain from her favorite episodes, and the importance of the program management and contracting relationships in executing acquisitions.



She also gets specific about what coaching is, the benefits of working with a coach, and its effectiveness as a development and resiliency tool for the workforce.



Acronyms:

FMS - Foreign Military Sales

PM - Program Manager

PCO - Procurement Contracting Officer

AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command

EAP - Employee Assistance Program



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.