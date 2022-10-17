Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responsible Artificial Intelligence Strategy & Implementation Pathway

    FORT BELVIOR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    In this episode, Michael Howard, DTRA's Chief, Acquisition Systems, Training and Support/PM/COR Acquisition Management Department sits down with Rhonda Maus, Professor of AI Software Engineering and Agile Coach Instructor at the Defense Acquisition University to discuss Responsible Artificial Intelligence Strategy & Implementation Pathway.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.17.2022 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:13
    podcast
    AI

