In this episode, Michael Howard, DTRA's Chief, Acquisition Systems, Training and Support/PM/COR Acquisition Management Department sits down with Rhonda Maus, Professor of AI Software Engineering and Agile Coach Instructor at the Defense Acquisition University to discuss Responsible Artificial Intelligence Strategy & Implementation Pathway.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70833
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109271997.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:13
|Artist
|Defense Threat Reduction Agency
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT BELVIOR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Responsible Artificial Intelligence Strategy & Implementation Pathway, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT