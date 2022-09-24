Tailwinds Episode 5 Lt Col Dan Sanders

Lt Col Dan Sanders, PhD, discusses his Air & Space Operations Review article from our Summer 2022 issue, "Space Force Culture: A Dialogue of Competing Traditions," in which he argues that four historical cultural traditions exist in the Space Force: engineers, operators, integrators, and warfighters. This history has implications for service culture; Space Force leaders wanting to shape service culture should understand these traditions at work today.