    Tailwinds Episode 5 Lt Col Dan Sanders

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Lt Col Dan Sanders, PhD, discusses his Air & Space Operations Review article from our Summer 2022 issue, "Space Force Culture: A Dialogue of Competing Traditions," in which he argues that four historical cultural traditions exist in the Space Force: engineers, operators, integrators, and warfighters. This history has implications for service culture; Space Force leaders wanting to shape service culture should understand these traditions at work today.

