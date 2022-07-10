National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. On this week's edition of the Marne Report we sit down with Fire Inspector Matthew Bradshaw from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services to talk about all of the Fire Prevention Week activities we can look forward to on the installations starting on Monday. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70756
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109259191.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
