On the 7th episode of The 1796 Podcast we talk all things... Cops.
We first sit down with Command Sergeant Major Michael Plemons in Etowah, Tennessee to discuss Army National Guard Military Police. We then go to Memphis to chat with Chief Master Sergeant Anthony Harvey about Air National Guard Security Forces. Whether you are interested in law enforcement, base defense, or combat patrol... sit down with a snack (box of donuts?) and a cup of coffee and enjoy this episode.
This work, The 1796 Podcast - October 2022, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Police
3P0XX Security Forces
