The 1796 Podcast - October 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70754" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On the 7th episode of The 1796 Podcast we talk all things... Cops.

We first sit down with Command Sergeant Major Michael Plemons in Etowah, Tennessee to discuss Army National Guard Military Police. We then go to Memphis to chat with Chief Master Sergeant Anthony Harvey about Air National Guard Security Forces. Whether you are interested in law enforcement, base defense, or combat patrol... sit down with a snack (box of donuts?) and a cup of coffee and enjoy this episode.