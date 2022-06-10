Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - October 2022

    The 1796 Podcast - October 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On the 7th episode of The 1796 Podcast we talk all things... Cops.
    We first sit down with Command Sergeant Major Michael Plemons in Etowah, Tennessee to discuss Army National Guard Military Police. We then go to Memphis to chat with Chief Master Sergeant Anthony Harvey about Air National Guard Security Forces. Whether you are interested in law enforcement, base defense, or combat patrol... sit down with a snack (box of donuts?) and a cup of coffee and enjoy this episode.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:15
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - October 2022, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police

    3P0XX Security Forces

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Tennessee
    Police
    Army National Guard
    1796

