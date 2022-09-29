Equipping the Corps - S2 Ep0 Meet our new host, Tripp Elliott

On this bonus episode, Manny introduces Equipping the Corps’ new host, Tripp Elliott. Tripp is Marine Corps Systems Command’s Head of Command Safety. His charismatic, dedicated and his fun demeanor make him a ‘trip’ to work with. To learn more about Tripp, make sure to check out Episode 23, MCSC’s Command Safety Office with Tripp Elliott.