    Equipping the Corps - S2 Ep0 Meet our new host, Tripp Elliott

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Tonya Smith 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On this bonus episode, Manny introduces Equipping the Corps’ new host, Tripp Elliott. Tripp is Marine Corps Systems Command’s Head of Command Safety. His charismatic, dedicated and his fun demeanor make him a ‘trip’ to work with. To learn more about Tripp, make sure to check out Episode 23, MCSC’s Command Safety Office with Tripp Elliott.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 70752
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109258653.mp3
    Length: 00:17:41
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 Ep0 Meet our new host, Tripp Elliott, by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

