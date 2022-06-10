What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 5: National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)

AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith sit down with Dr. John Tomblin, Executive Director for National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. This episode is a conversation about the important work performed by NIAR and the partnership between NIAR and AMCOM.