    What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 5: National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Audio by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Episode 5: National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) - Wichita State University

    AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith sit down with Dr. John Tomblin, Executive Director for National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. This episode is a conversation about the important work performed by NIAR and the partnership between NIAR and AMCOM.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AMCOM
    Wichita State University
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    NIAR
    National Institute for Aviation Research

