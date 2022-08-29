Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DFAS Pay Changes Korea News Update

    DFAS Pay Changes Korea News Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Pvt. 1st Class Neil Brian-Saggum, 176th Financial Management Support Unit, talks about the upcoming pay changes that will affect all Service Members in the DoD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70741
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109256418.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFAS Pay Changes Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea News Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT