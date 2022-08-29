Pvt. 1st Class Neil Brian-Saggum, 176th Financial Management Support Unit, talks about the upcoming pay changes that will affect all Service Members in the DoD.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70741
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109256418.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Pay Changes Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT