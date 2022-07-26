The "Community Cryer" is a weekly segment where volunteer Brian Godfrey joins AFN Humphreys Radio to talk about local community events in and around Camp Humphreys, Osan Air Base and Camp Casey.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70736
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109256402.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Cryer Korea News Update, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT