AFN Humphreys radio evergreen commercial spot for painting classes being held at the Camp Casey MWR.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70733
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109256385.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey Painting Classes, by SPC Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
