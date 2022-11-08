Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey Painting Classes

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2022

    Audio by Spc. Amanda McLean 

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN Humphreys radio evergreen commercial spot for painting classes being held at the Camp Casey MWR.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70733
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109256385.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Painting Classes, by SPC Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

