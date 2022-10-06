Pacific Pulse: October 6, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: In Alaska, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is working closely with state, federal and private-sector partners to coordinate the shipment and distribution of thousands of pounds of humanitarian supplies to Western Alaska communities hardest hit by Typhoon Merbok. In the Pacific, US INDOPACOM personnel teamed up with Japan Air Self Defense And Republic of Korea Forces to conduct bilateral exercises in the West Sea and the Sea of Japan. In Mongolia, in partnership with the Mongol Ecology Center and Spirit of America, a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team supported the “Rally for Rangers” event, a cross-country journey aimed to benefit the Mongolian Park Rangers.