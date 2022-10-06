Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 6, 2022

    JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Alaska, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is working closely with state, federal and private-sector partners to coordinate the shipment and distribution of thousands of pounds of humanitarian supplies to Western Alaska communities hardest hit by Typhoon Merbok. In the Pacific, US INDOPACOM personnel teamed up with Japan Air Self Defense And Republic of Korea Forces to conduct bilateral exercises in the West Sea and the Sea of Japan. In Mongolia, in partnership with the Mongol Ecology Center and Spirit of America, a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team supported the “Rally for Rangers” event, a cross-country journey aimed to benefit the Mongolian Park Rangers.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:50
    Pacific Pulse
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

