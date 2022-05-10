Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday - CSM Kenneth Franco

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    AFN Humphreys hosted Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franco, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division senior enlisted advisor, on Warrior Wednesday to talk about Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:49
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, Warrior Wednesday - CSM Kenneth Franco, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Korea
    Leadership
    2ID

