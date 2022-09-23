Garrison Wiesbaden Library disruptions radio spot

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation inform community members of local library disruptions occurring from Oct. 4-6, 2022, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Sept. 23, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Sept. 23, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 10:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|70713
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109252210.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
