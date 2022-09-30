Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 OCT 22 TFNEWSCAST

    3 OCT 22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new initiative on September 22nd 2022 aimed at improving quality of life for service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70708
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109251342.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 OCT 22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    NEWS
    DOD
    NAVY
    SECDEF
    READINESS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT