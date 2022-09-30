Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new initiative on September 22nd 2022 aimed at improving quality of life for service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70708
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109251342.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 OCT 22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT