The installation Commander of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Captain David Adams posted a COVID-19 Community Update on the CFAS Facebook Page, on September 23rd, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70707
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109251341.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 27-28 SEPT 22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
