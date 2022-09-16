Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 SEPT 22 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan hosted an Ombudsman appreciation luncheon at Commander Fleet Activities, Sasebo on September 14, 2022. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information both up and down the chain of command. The luncheon was held to recognize ombudsman, specifically the 2022 CFAS honorees.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, 19 SEPT 22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    JAPAN
    CFAS
    PACIFIC
    APPRECIATION
    OMBUDSMAN
    COMMUNITY

