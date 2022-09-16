Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan hosted an Ombudsman appreciation luncheon at Commander Fleet Activities, Sasebo on September 14, 2022. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information both up and down the chain of command. The luncheon was held to recognize ombudsman, specifically the 2022 CFAS honorees.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70705
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109251338.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19 SEPT 22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT