19 SEPT 22 TFNEWSCAST

Fleet & Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan hosted an Ombudsman appreciation luncheon at Commander Fleet Activities, Sasebo on September 14, 2022. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information both up and down the chain of command. The luncheon was held to recognize ombudsman, specifically the 2022 CFAS honorees.