13-14 SEPT 22 TNEWSCAST

On September 11th, 2022, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 Tribute Challenge at the Fleet Fitness Complex. The challenge was held to honor the fallen and survivors of the attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. It took place inside the newly renovated NOFFs zone.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70704
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109251337.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
