    13-14 SEPT 22 TNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    On September 11th, 2022, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 Tribute Challenge at the Fleet Fitness Complex. The challenge was held to honor the fallen and survivors of the attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. It took place inside the newly renovated NOFFs zone.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70704
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109251337.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13-14 SEPT 22 TNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    CFAS
    pacific
    9/11
    fitness challenge
    honor the fallen

