Radio Spot 30-second Radio Spot Product about making sure everyone who has a POV and drives on the installation is tracking their JCI, Tags, where they can or cannot park, etc.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70703
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109251336.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POV Violations CFAS, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT