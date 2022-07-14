Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POV Violations CFAS

    POV Violations CFAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Radio Spot 30-second Radio Spot Product about making sure everyone who has a POV and drives on the installation is tracking their JCI, Tags, where they can or cannot park, etc.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70703
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109251336.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre PSA
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POV Violations CFAS, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    sasebo
    safety
    cfas
    pacific
    pov
    driving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT