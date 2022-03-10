Interview with Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever on Fort McCoy Fire Department receiving accreditation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70702" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, which is part of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, explains Oct. 3, 2022, about the department receiving reaccreditation for 2022. The fire department was reaccredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The fire department is one of more than 200 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and the Center for Public Safety Excellence. It's also only one of eight departments in the Army to hold this accreditation. (U.S. Army Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)