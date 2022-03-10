Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever on Fort McCoy Fire Department receiving accreditation

    Interview with Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever on Fort McCoy Fire Department receiving accreditation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, which is part of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, explains Oct. 3, 2022, about the department receiving reaccreditation for 2022. The fire department was reaccredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The fire department is one of more than 200 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and the Center for Public Safety Excellence. It's also only one of eight departments in the Army to hold this accreditation. (U.S. Army Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70702
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109251150.mp3
    Length: 00:14:40
    Artist Asistant Fire Chief Brady Brever
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever on Fort McCoy Fire Department receiving accreditation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fire Department
    emergency services
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT