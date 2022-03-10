Interview with Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever on Fort McCoy Fire Department receiving accreditation

Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, which is part of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, explains Oct. 3, 2022, about the department receiving reaccreditation for 2022. The fire department was reaccredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The fire department is one of more than 200 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and the Center for Public Safety Excellence. It's also only one of eight departments in the Army to hold this accreditation. (U.S. Army Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
