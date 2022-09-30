Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What IS A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 5

    What IS A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 5

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. William Hunter, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC sit down with Capt. Lia Helseth, 81 TRW/JA, and 2d LT. Nikita Pravecek, 81 IPTS/SGIB, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their jobs and their transition from prior enlisted to commissioned officers.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What IS A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 5, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    Warrior Ethos
    81 TRW

